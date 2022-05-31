New trial date not yet set for woman found guilty of conspiring to kill police officer husband in March 2019

Kelly Daws was found guilty of conspiring to kill former Port Arthur Police Officer Jerry Daws in late March of 2019.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County judge, district attorney, and prosecutor are trying to set a retrial date for a woman who was found guilty in 2019 of conspiring to kill her husband.

Kelly Sue Daws' ex-husband, former Port Arthur Police Officer Jerry Daws, was stabbed on December 22, 2016, while he was off duty, according to file stories. Jerry Daws was in his apartment at the Willow Lakes Apartment in Port Arthur when he was stabbed.

Kelly Daws was found guilty of conspiring to kill Jerry Daws in late March of 2019. Kelly Daws appealed the conviction and was granted a new trial because of ineffective counsel, according to file stories.

Daws was previously sentenced to 12 years in prison, but the sentence was overturned after the motion to appeal was filed. Daws' previous retrial date was set for June 7, 2019.

Kelly Daws appeared before Judge Raquel West Tuesday morning for a pre-trial hearing to determine if the new trial should be scheduled for next week. That decision will be delayed for another 24 hours.

West asked the prosecution and defense if they were ready for trial.

Defense Attorney Ryan Gertz said he was ready. However, the prosecutor asked West if the case could be moved because the lead investigator in the District Attorney’s Office might not have been available to testify.

West asked the district attorney to clarify with the lead investigator if there were any days within the upcoming week that he would be able to testify. The judge stated that the case was old and needed to move forward.

West said the district attorney needed to let the court know by Wednesday if the lead investigator had any availability next week. If not, Judge West said they needed to submit something in writing.

If he does not submit anything in writing, the trial could begin Monday afternoon.

