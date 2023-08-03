Crimestoppers increase reward to solve murder case of East Texas veteran found shot to death in home

On Feb. 6, officials found Warren Edward Rogers, 61, dead from a gunshot wound inside a home at 1629 W. Mims Street in Tyler.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on May 18, 2023.

Crimstoppers have increased the reward for any information that helps solve the murder of an East Texas veteran.

The Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers and the Tyler Police Department are asking the public to help identify the suspect(s) involved in the murder of 61-year-old Warren Edward Rogers.

The Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers and Roger's family and friends are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for any information about the Roger's case.

Warren's family says he was an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran who loved the Tyler community -- so much so, he moved to the Rose City hoping to retire until his life was tragically taken.