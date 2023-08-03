Crimestoppers increase reward to solve murder case of East Texas veteran found shot to death in home

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on May 18, 2023.
Crimstoppers have increased the reward for any information that helps solve the murder of an East Texas veteran.
The Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers and the Tyler Police Department are asking the public to help identify the suspect(s) involved in the murder of 61-year-old Warren Edward Rogers.
On Feb. 6, officials found Rogers dead from a gunshot wound inside a home at 1629 W. Mims Street in Tyler.
The Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers and Roger's family and friends are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for any information about the Roger's case.
Warren's family says he was an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran who loved the Tyler community -- so much so, he moved to the Rose City hoping to retire until his life was tragically taken.
Any information in the murder case of Warren, call Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833. Only tips directly to Crimestoppers are eligible for a cash reward.