Jury seated in capital murder trial of dad accused of driving getaway car for son after 2021 triple homicide in Garland

GARLAND, Texas — He wasn't the one who pulled the trigger, but the question is whether Richard Acosta Jr., is as responsible for the murder of three teenagers as his son, who is accused of the shooting.

It happened the day after Christmas, on Dec. 26, 2021. Now, more than a year later, a jury has been seated for Acosta's trial.

Police said Acosta walked into the Texaco Convenience Store that night, and back to his truck. Then, his 14-year-old son Abel Acosta got out of the truck and allegedly opened fire into the store.

Police said Abel shot and killed Xavier Gonzalez, 14, Ivan Noyala, 16, and Rafael Garcia, 17. Acosta was accused of being the getaway driver.

During Monday's jury selection, eight women and four men were seated, with two alternates.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot and his team are arguing that Acosta knowingly aided in the crime.

Acosta's attorney said his client is not guilty.

"We are saying in no way he aided, solicited or encouraged his son before, during or after this offense," said Acosta attorney Heath Harris.

Acosta's trial begins Tuesday.

If convicted of capital murder, he could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

While Acosta is being charged with capital murder in the three deaths, his son has still not been found. A reward is being offered for his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the 14-year-old's whereabouts is encouraged to call police at 972-485-4869.