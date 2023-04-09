Road rage victim's family offers $10,000 reward for info leading to an arrest

"Police are doing everything they can, but we know somebody saw something," Kayleigh Caamaño said. Her sister-in-law died in the July shooting near Hurst.

HURST, Texas — Relatives of a woman who died in a July road rage shooting near Hurst are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to her killer's arrest.

The family hopes a newly-created Facebook page will draw attention to their case and humanize the victim, 37-year-old Paola Núñez Linares.

"She really was just a unicorn of a human," said Kayleigh Caamaño, the woman's sister-in-law.

Caamaño started the social media campaign last week.

"Paola went out of her way to be kind to people and to touch people," Caamaño added.

Núñez Linares died July 11, hours after someone shot her on Loop 820 near Hurst. She was riding with her husband, Zane Jones, on the way to work.

An aggressive driver twice tailgated Jones, who says he responded by gesturing at the driver. The driver shot through the car, striking Núñez Linares in the passenger seat.

"I always thought I could empathize with other cases where people are looking for somebody, saying they don't have closure until the person is found." Caamaño said. "I understood the concept of that. But until you're actually in this situation, you don't understand it."

Hurst police have been looking for the driver of a dark-colored sedan, but have not made an arrest. A spokesperson told WFAA Monday he could not comment on the evidence detectives have or have not collected.

"This is still a top-priority case," the spokesperson said.

"Police are doing everything they can," Caamaño said. "But we know somebody saw something that night... or that the killer has mentioned things after the fact."

The family will pay $10,000 to anyone who presents them with information leading to an arrest. The reward is not affiliated with Crime Stoppers.

People can submit tips by messaging the Facebook page.

"Catching this person is the number one priority," Caamaño said. "It means a lot to my family."

Caamaño says she will continue posting tributes to her sister-in-law on the page, even after an arrest. She aims to ensure Paola Núñez Linares's legacy isn't reduced to a gun violence statistic.