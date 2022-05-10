Robbers pepper sprayed victims at Longview Ulta

If anyone has any information on this robbery, they are encouraged to contact the LPD at (903) 237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP(7867).

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on May 10, 2022.

The Longview Police Department are investigating a robbery at a local Ulta that occurred on Monday evening.

Officers received a call on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in reference to a robbery that occurred at a local Ulta. Upon arrival, officers were told that four women had stolen an unknown amount of products from the store.

During the robbery, the victims were pepper sprayed by the suspects. The victims were left with minor injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be released as it becomes available.