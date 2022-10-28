Rowlett High School was on "Secured" status after school administrators received a report of a student with a weapon on campus.

ROWLETT, Texas — Rowlett High School was on "secure" status after school administrators received a report of a student with a weapon on campus.

The campus was immediately put on "secure" as a precaution and Rowlett police and Garland ISD security immediately launched an investigation, Rowlett Principal Carmen Blakey said in a statement. Police soon determined there was a weapon on campus.

Three students were identified and arrested in connection with the weapon, Blakey stated.

The Rowlett Police Department said in a statement that a juvenile male student reported an aggravated assault at about 10:51 a.m. Friday, and that he had been assaulted by multiple suspects and that one of them showed him a handgun.

Police said the victim said one of the students struck him with the handgun, and that the victim received minor injuries.

"Garland ISD has a zero-tolerance weapon policy and the students are not allowed to return to campus," Blakey wrote. "Students and staff will remain in Secure until the remainder of the day to help facilitate lunch and dismissal."

Release time at the school won't be affected, Blakey added.

"Your safety is our top priority," Blakey wrote. "We appreciate our students taking part in our see something, say something protocol and for bringing this to our attention."

It was not immediately clear what the weapon was or if it was found.