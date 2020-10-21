Rowlett man accused of killing mother of his child released on house arrest

Andrew Charles Beard, 33, is accused of fatally stabbing and shooting Alyssa Burkett, 24.

A 33-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing and shooting the mother of his child has been released from jail on house arrest with electronic monitoring, according to court documents.

Andrew Charles Beard, of Rowlett, faces a murder charge in the death of 24-year-old Alyssa Burkett.

The couple had a 1-year-old daughter. Burkett was awarded custody of the child on Sept. 30 after what was a "contentious custody battle," the affidavit says.

Beard will be GPS monitored, cannot consume alcohol or drugs, cannot possess a deadly weapon, and must remain in Dallas County at all times, according to the conditions of his release.

Burkett died in the front of her work at an apartment leasing office on Oct. 2 after suffering a gunshot wound to her head and multiple stab wounds to her torso and arms, according to the arrest affidavit.

A witness told police they saw a man park a vehicle, approach Burkett's vehicle, and shoot toward the driver's side, the affidavit says.

Witnesses described the man as wearing all black clothing and a face covering. They said he was driving either a black truck or SUV.

According to evidence collected from two different vehicles, Beard may have tried to disguise himself using a fake beard and dark brown liquid makeup on his face, the affidavit says.

Prior to her death, Burkett had told multiple people she was scared of Beard and thought he was tracking her, according to the affidavit.

While searching her vehicle, detectives found a tracking device attached to the underside of Burkett's car, the affidavit says. Burkett's boyfriend also found the same type of tracking device on his vehicle.

Police executed a search warrant on Beard's residence late on Oct. 2, and found tracking devices found on Beard and her boyfriend's vehicles, the affidavit says. They also seized Beard's white Ford F-150 truck.

Upon searching the truck on Oct. 3, detectives found work boots inside black trash bags that had been cut into pieces and smelled of bleach, the affidavit says. They also found a white trash bag that contained a serrated knife, a flat head screwdriver and two bottles of dark brown liquid foundation.

Detectives say they also found what appeared to be burned makeup wipes with brown residue and burned pieces of a makeup brush.

Also on Oct. 3, detectives found a black 2004 Ford Expedition in the 5500 block of Onset Bay Drive in Rowlett that appeared to be abandoned, the affidavit says. Neighbors reported it had appeared in the past week and they had also seen a silver van in the area.

One resident said she noticed that the Expedition had been moved around 1:30 p.m. Oct. 2, according to the affidavit.

When officers contacted the Expedition's registered owner, who told police she had sold the vehicle on Sept. 26 to a man who arrived at her house in a silver van, the affidavit says. She said he paid $2,000 in cash and wore a face covering and ball cap.

A surveillance camera recording the Expedition driving toward Onset Bay Drive about 30 minutes after Burkett was attacked, the affidavit says.

Inside the vehicle, which was parked about 1/3 of a mile from Beard's home, detectives found a dark-colored hair that appeared to have dried blood on it and a dark color prosthetic beard that appeared to have brown makeup on the back, the affidavit says.