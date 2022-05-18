15 kilos of cocaine seized from a traffic stop in Rusk County

This morning at 11:00 a.m., the Rusk County Sheriff's Office initiated a traffic stop at Hwy 259 South at CR 317.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff's Office took 15 kilos of cocaine into possession during a traffic stop today.

This morning at 11:00 a.m., the Rusk County Sheriff's Office initiated a traffic stop at Hwy 259 South at CR 317. The officer that initiated the stop, Lt. Finchum, approached the vehicle that was occupied only by the driver.

When the driver consented to the search, Lt. Finchum seized approximately 15 kilos of cocaine from the vehicle.