Sabine County murderer recaptured; Victims friends speak out

The Sabine County District Attorney, Paul Robbins said investigations are underway on the individuals that assisted in keeping Matthew Edgar at large.

SABINE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas convicted murderer was finally arrested after being on the run for a year.

Matthew Edgar was found sitting on the back porch of a Sabine County home and is now sitting in Sabine County Jail.

Edgar has been convicted of killing his girlfriend, 19-year-old Livye Lewis, and according to a close friend, it has been a nightmare trying to get justice.

"I met Livye at the end of 2019, she was a ray of sunshine," said Ranie Hipplier, a family friend. "She was funny, loud, and always the life of the party."

According to Sabine County District Attorney, Paul Robins, Edgar absconded during trail. He was sentenced to 99 years after not appearing on the third day of trial and fled to avoid capture and sentencing.

"It was kind of a slap in the face from everyone who said that they had been trying to look for him and law enforcement and he was here the whole time." Hipple said. "it's been a weight lifted off everyone's chest."

Sabine County Sherrif, Tom Maddox said it's very important, not only for them but for the families of the people that were involved, and they look forward to bringing this case to a close.

According to officials, Edgar is now sitting in the Sabine County Jail waiting to be sentenced in a district courtroom.