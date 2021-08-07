Samuel Olson case: Theresa Balboa charged with capital murder in 5-year-old's death

Samuel Olson’s body was found in June in a plastic bin inside a Jasper motel room. The child was reported missing five days before he was discovered.

HOUSTON — Theresa Balboa has been charged with capital murder in the death of 5-year-old Samuel Olson, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Balboa, who was the girlfriend of the boy's father, was taken into custody at the motel and was charged with tampering with evidence at that time. She's the one who reported Samuel was missing, but police said there were holes in her story from the beginning.

According to the initial autopsy report, Samuel died from "homicidal violence with blunt head trauma."

According to new court documents, Sam was struck with a blunt object.

On May 28, the day after the boy was reported missing, Balboa's roommate, Benjamin Rivera, told detectives that Samuel died on or around May 10. He said Balboa called him at work that day to tell him Samuel was dead. The roommate said when he returned home to their apartment in Webster, he saw Samuel’s bruised body lying on a bed. He said he and Balboa placed the body in a bathtub for a couple of days.

The roommate told police he went to Walmart and bought a plastic bin and duct tape. The receipt was found during the investigation. He said he and Balboa wrapped Samuel's body in a plastic sheet and put it in the bin. He said they took it to a storage unit at 16650 Highway 3 in Webster.

A third suspect, Dylan Walker, said he booked a room for Balboa under his name at the Best Western Inn on West Gibson Street in Jasper. A surveillance camera showed a man and woman get out of a truck registered to that man and drag a plastic bin into Room 106. It was approximately 3:30 a.m.

Walker said he drove Balboa to Jasper went home and called Crime Stoppers and told them they could find her at the Best Western. Jasper police questioned Balboa before finding the body of a child in room 106. They contacted HPD and the Texas Rangers, who headed to Jasper. Balboa was taken into custody.

Rivera was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence - a human corpse. He made his first court appearance on June 23 where his bond was set at $100,000. He bonded out a day later.

Walker was also charged with tampering with evidence - a human corpse. He, too, has bonded out of jail, leaving only Balboa in custody.