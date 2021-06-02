HPD: Dad's girlfriend charged with tampering with evidence in disappearance of missing Houston boy Samuel Olson

The body found in a Jasper, Texas motel has not yet been positively ID'd as that of the child, but police believe it is.

HOUSTON — Houston police have arrested and charged a woman after the reported disappearance of 6-year-old Samuel Olson last week.

Police announced Wednesday morning the child's dad's girlfriend, Theresa Balboa, is in custody. She was allegedly found at a Jasper, Texas motel room on Tuesday — the same room where a child's body was also located.

The Harris County District Attorney has accepted a charge of tampering with evidence against Balboa, Houston Police Assistant Chief Heather Morris said at a 10 a.m. press conference on Wednesday.

As of this morning, Balboa was still in jail in Jasper but will be brought back to Houston.

The medical examiner is now working to positively identify the remains of the body found, but police believe they are that of the little boy who was reported missing last week in Houston. Detectives are hopeful surveillance footage from the motel could shine more light on the investigation.

Samuel Olson turned 6 years old Saturday. But he was age 5 when he was reported missing last Thursday.

Girlfriend initially claimed the child left with his mother and a fake police officer, police say

Police said the child's dad and the dad's girlfriend were at a southwest Houston home when Samuel was reported missing last Thursday. An officer went there to tell them the child must be returned to his biological mother.

But Balboa allegedly claimed the child was last seen leaving with his mother and a fake police officer earlier that morning. Investigators contacted the child's mother, who they say had an alibi.

HPD said they had the Texas Department of Public Safety issue a child safety alert through CPS. And after a Crime Stoppers tip, authorities were led to a motel in Jasper, which is more than a hundred miles northeast of Houston.

HPD said they had the Texas Department of Public Safety issue a child safety alert through CPS. And after a Crime Stoppers tip, authorities were led to a motel in Jasper, which is more than a hundred miles northeast of Houston.

Balboa has been questioned multiple times since she was taken into custody, Assistant Chief Morris said. So far, police do not have a motive for the crime she is accused of.

Records show at the time of her arrest on Tuesday, Balboa was out of jail, on bond, on an assault charge. In November of last year, she was accused of assaulting Samuel's father.

Records show at the time of her arrest on Tuesday, Balboa was out of jail, on bond, on an assault charge. In November of last year, she was accused of assaulting Samuel's father.

Houston police say dad is not a 'person of interest' at this time

Police searched Balboa's Webster-area apartment in Houston and towed a Dodge overnight Monday into Tuesday after getting a tip this was the last location Samuel was seen.

Texas EquuSearch was going to do an extensive search of the area as well, but they held off after learning that the statements provided to police were not adding up.

On Wednesday morning, police stopped short of calling the child's father a person of interest, but they said he is still being questioned along with other people who may have information about the case.