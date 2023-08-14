The family's attorney claims a man filmed the young girl Friday afternoon while she was back to school shopping at Forever 21.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family claimed a man was filming their 14-year-old daughter in a Forever 21 store dressing room.

San Antonio Police said they are looking for a suspect in the case but have not identified them.

The family’s attorney, Adam Cortez said he is confident police know who the suspect is and will make an arrest soon.

Cortez said the teenage girl was doing some back-to-school shopping Friday afternoon at the store.

“When she brought her clothes into the stall and as she was just about to remove the shorts she was wearing, she looked down and saw a cellphone on top of a pair of jeans propped up on top of a pair of jeans,” Cortez said.

Cortez said she took a photo and immediately called her mom to tell her she suspected someone may be filming her.

“When she said that the individual moved that that pair of jeans with the phone to another stall,” Cortez said. “And as he did that, the phone kind of flipped over and you could see that it was in record mode.”

Cortez said she claimed he was trying to film another young girl, so she quickly alerted her.

She took more photos; one includes the man she claims was filming her. However, police have not confirmed the man in the photo is the suspect they are searching for.

“She took those pictures even while crying,” Cortez said. “I'm glad that she had the courage to do that, even though she was going through, you know, such an emotional ordeal.”

Cortez said her father immediately called police but by the time they got to the store, the man was gone.

Cortez said the family is asking him to share their story, not only to help find the man, but warn other parents about this crime.

“Even as he was being deterred from videotaping one young lady, he went on to the next one,” Cortez said. “I mean, just he was fearless. He needs to have a little fear put into him. And it's law enforcement that can do that.”