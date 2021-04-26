Lufkin Police Department informed SAPD that the suspect's phone was being pinged on the east side of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — A man suspected of kidnapping a Lufkin woman led San Antonio police officers on a chase early Monday morning.

Lufkin Police Department said a mother contacted them to say her 22-year-old daughter had possibly been kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend.

Lufkin police said the possible kidnapping suspect, Quindon Boston, threatened his ex-girlfriend if she did not get in the car with him around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in Lufkin. Lufkin investigators say they then drove in Boston’s maroon Lincoln MKZ to San Antonio.

Lufkin Police told the San Antonio Police Department early Monday morning that Boston’s phone was being pinged in the San Antonio area.

SAPD spotted the suspect's vehicle at 1 a.m. and attempted to pull it over, according to SAPD.

The driver of the vehicle, LaKalvan Green, led officers on a chase that lasted approximately 45 minutes and exceeded speeds of over 100 miles per hour, according to SAPD.

SAPD said two suspects of the vehicle then jumped out of the vehicle and fled into the southside neighborhood. Police say the driver was eventually taken into custody but the passenger, Boston, fled on foot and has not been found.

Meanwhile, the alleged kidnapping victim arrived to the Lufkin Police Department early Monday morning. She reportedly told police that a man referred to as “Boston’s cousin” drove her to a friend’s place once they arrived in San Antonio. Her roommate in Lufkin drove to San Antonio to bring her back to Lufkin, police said.

Police continue to search for Boston, who remains at large. No word yet on what charges Boston or Green may face.