Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative alerting customers of scam

TYLER, Texas — The Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation is warning of a scam targeting customers.

URECC says on Wednesday, Jan. 19, near a multi-company construction area, a man claiming to be from URECC visited an elderly customer and insisted he needed to "inspect her home outside and inside".

"Any URECC employee you may talk with at your residence will be wearing a URECC shirt and driving a vehicle with the URECC logo on the door," URECC said. "URECC employees will never enter your home."

Should this happen to you, please call the Upshur County Sheriff's Office or your local law enforcement agency first, then call URECC.

Always look for URECC logos on the truck and the clothing if someone claims to be from URECC. If you are still unsure if they are a member of URECC, please ask them to wait while you call URECC to verify. Do not call any number provided by them unless it is the official main line of URECC: (903) 843-2536 or 800-259-2536.