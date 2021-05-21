2 arrested following search warrant in Angelina County

The search warrant was served at a residence on FM 706 after a lengthy investigation into alleged drug distribution in the area.

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents and Texas Highway Patrol Troopers served a search warrant in Angelina County that led to the arrest of two people.

According to DPS, the warrant was served at a residence on FM 706 following a lengthy criminal investigation into alleged drug distribution in the area.

Deshay Lynn Melton, 19, and Dillion Cody Martinez, 25, both from Lufkin, were arrested.

Melton was arrested for abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony.

Martinez was arrested for manufacture or delivery of a substance in penalty group 1, a second-degree felony.

Both were transported to the Angelina County Jail.