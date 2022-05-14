3 escaped teens and juvenile detention center guard who assisted arrested in Houston

All four were arrested early Sunday morning outside a Houston motel.

Example video title will go here for this video

RED RIVER PARISH, La. — The three teenagers who escaped from the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish have been arrested in Houston, along with the 21-year-old guard who assisted in their escape.

The 3 escapees and the security guard were all found at a motel in Houston, and according to authorities all 4 were arrested early Sunday morning and sent back to Louisiana.

According to the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office, surveillance video showed the guard, 21-year-old Victoria Tune, driving the three teenagers out of the juvenile detention center.

All three teens had been held for various felonies.

TyJuan Lafitte,17, is charged with attempted first-degree murder

Na'Varaya Lane, 15, is charged with attempted second-degree murder

Jeremiah Durham, 17, is charged with armed robbery.

A warrant had been issued for Tune's arrest as well for three counts of accessory to simple escape.

All four have ties to the Shreveport, Bossier, and DeSoto Parish areas, according to police.