A seventh victim has died Sunday morning in what police have called a random act of violence that started with a traffic stop in Midland Saturday.

A statement from City of Odessa Director of Communications Devin Sanchez said, "There are 8 confirmed deaths now (3 in Midland and 5 in Odessa). This includes the shooter and the victim who was pronounced deceased this morning at Midland Memorial."

KWES has a team headed Midland Memorial Hospital for an update from a spokesperson. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

A statement from Trevor Tankersley, public relations for MMCH, said, "We’ve seen a total of 14 patients related to shooting. 1 remains in critical. 3 are in serious. 7 are in fair. 1 treated and released. 1 pediatric patient flown to Lubbock and 1 deceased."

The identities of the victims have not been officially released by authorities as of Sunday morning.

A press conference will be held at noon Sunday by the Odessa Police Department, where Mayor David Turner is expected to speak.

RELATED: How to help the victims of the Midland-Odessa shooting

RELATED: Day after Midland, Odessa shootings, Texas gun laws will be more lenient





