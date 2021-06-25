Flint man arrested for indecent assault at nail salon and spa

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department has arrested a Flint man for indecent assault of an employee at Luxury Nail and Spa in Kilgore.
According to police, they received a complaint that an employee of the spa had touched them inappropriately while performing a manicure.
An investigation began after the complaint was made in full cooperation and assistance of Luxury Nail and Spa management and 49-year-old Qui Ngoc Nguyen (a.k.a. “Kevin”) of Flint was arrested and employment terminated.
The investigation also revealed that Nguyen is a registered sex offender in the state of Texas and was employed with Luxury Nail and Spa for over two years, according to police.
Investigators were also contacted by an additional victim who alleged Nguyen recently touched them in an offensive manner during a manicure as well.
Kilgore police have concerns that there may be more victims associated with the investigation.
Anyone who may have had a similar encounter with Nguyen is asked to contact the Kilgore Police Department.
Statement provided by Luxury Nails and Spa:
"First and foremost, we at Luxury Nails and Spa would like to apologize from the bottom of our hearts to the victims that our employee had caused. We were appalled at what had transpired in our business and once we had found out, the employee was immediately terminated. We have been working and cooperating with our distinguished local law enforcement, Kilgore Police, to apprehend this employee to keep the community safe from further harm and violations of the law that was meant to protect us. From here on out, the management of Luxury Nail and Spa will do deeper background checks on all current and future employees and improve in store monitoring of our clients during services to ensure the safety of everyone. Again, we apologize that this incident was happening in our facility and we do hope that the community will continue to trust us as we have always done our best to keep the quality of our services up and the safety of our clients. Thank you and God Bless."
---Luxury Nails and Spa Management, Jennifer and Joseph
