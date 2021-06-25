Flint man arrested for indecent assault at nail salon and spa

"First and foremost, we at Luxury Nails and Spa would like to apologize from the bottom of our hearts to the victims that our employee had caused. We were appalled at what had transpired in our business and once we had found out, the employee was immediately terminated. We have been working and cooperating with our distinguished local law enforcement, Kilgore Police, to apprehend this employee to keep the community safe from further harm and violations of the law that was meant to protect us. From here on out, the management of Luxury Nail and Spa will do deeper background checks on all current and future employees and improve in store monitoring of our clients during services to ensure the safety of everyone. Again, we apologize that this incident was happening in our facility and we do hope that the community will continue to trust us as we have always done our best to keep the quality of our services up and the safety of our clients. Thank you and God Bless."