DO YOU KNOW THEM? | Shelby County Sheriff's Office in search of ATM thieves

Those that have any information regarding the individuals are encouraged to contact Investigator Misty Ray at the SCSO at (936) 598-5601 or (936) 572-1091.

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 15, 2022, and isn't related to the current story.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help identify two individuals who were seen attempting to rob an ATM overnight.

On the morning of Aug. 5 at 4:30 a.m., two men were seen trying to break into an ATM machine at the American State Bank on Haslam Strip in Joaquin. Although they attempted to break into the machine, no cash was reported missing according to documents.

The individuals were seen on the camera as two black men that were driving a white Dodge Avenger that has a black racing stripe on the hood and sides with Texas plates.