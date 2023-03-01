SHERIFF: East Texas man arrested after reported active shooter, barricade situation

Hurst was arrested at the scene and charged with the criminal offenses of Assault on Family Violence and Criminal Mischief.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, on Saturday, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1007 West Rusk St, Mt Enterprise, Texas to a reported active shooter/barricaded person.

Upon arrival at the scene, Dustin Paul Hurst, 34, of Nacogdoches, was arrested without incident when he attempted to flee the scene on foot.

Hurst was transported to the Rusk County Jail where he currently confined.

After the arrest, a search warrant was served at 1007 West Rusk Street resulting in the seizure of a firearm and suspected marijuana.

This investigation is currently ongoing and additional criminal charges may be added.