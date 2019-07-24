HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Authorities in Henderson County are searching for a suspected shooter in the Berryville Area.

The suspect is wanted for shooting a Henderson County deputy after a chase Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse tells us he was notified a little after 3:30 Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff, it all started with a pursuit.

The deputy was chasing a motorcycle driver and were told the chase ended in the Berryville area.

Sheriff Hillhouse says the deputy was shot while trying to arrest the driver.

The deputy is expected to be okay.