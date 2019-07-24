HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Authorities are searching for the gunman who shot a Henderson County deputy during a chase early Wednesday morning in the the Berryville Area.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says he was notified of the shooting just after 3:30 a.m.

The deputy was chasing a motorcycle driver when the pursuit came to a halt just north of Frankston. Sheriff Hillhouse says the deputy was shot while attempting to arrest the motorcyclist.

CBS19 crews on scene are reporting the deputy was taken to a local hospital, treated and released.

County Road 4117 is blocked of to traffic near the Aero Estates Airpark as authorities search the area.

KYTX CBS19 Staff

If you have any information on the shooter's identity or location, please contact the HCSO at (903) 675-5128 or your local law enforcement agency.