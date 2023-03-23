OFFICIALS: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting took place in Harrison County Thursday evening.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Adam Albritton confirmed a suspect was shot and killed.
According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a fight in progress close to 5 p.m. Thursday evening on Lotta Road in Karnack, which then lead to an officer-involved shooting.
Following protocol, Sheriff Fletcher requested the Texas Rangers to do an independent investigation.
The scene is active with traffic control, officials said.
