OFFICIALS: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Harrison County

CBS19 will update this article once more information is released.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting took place in Harrison County Thursday evening.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Adam Albritton confirmed a suspect was shot and killed.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a fight in progress close to 5 p.m. Thursday evening on Lotta Road in Karnack, which then lead to an officer-involved shooting.

Following protocol, Sheriff Fletcher requested the Texas Rangers to do an independent investigation.

The scene is active with traffic control, officials said.