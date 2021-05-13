Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrests man after victim discovered tied up in vehicle

The man was charged with aggravated kidnapping and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

POLK COUNTY, Texas — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in Leggett, Texas after a man was discovered tied up in a vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, the office along with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the parking lot of “On The Road” gas station in Leggett, Texas concerning a man tied up and appeared to be assaulted.

Detectives discovered a 49-year-old male had been tied with a rope, physically assaulted and forced into a vehicle belonging to the victim.

A person involved was located at the store and identified as 50-year-old Kenneth Lee Gibson of Livingston, Texas.

Gibson had been stalking the victim by watching his home and hiding in a wooded area near his residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Personal belongings of Gibson were discovered in the wooded area near the home.

Gibson was interviewed and talked about the victim using the identity of a different person and believes him to be involved in rapes and murders in Austin, Texas.

Gibson was booked into the Polk County Jail on the charges of aggravated kidnapping and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

According to detectives, additional criminal charges are pending once the investigation is complete.