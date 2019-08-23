VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The Van Zandt County Precinct 1 Constables Office arrested a "career criminal" Friday following a pursuit, the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to sheriff's office, a constable attempted to pull over a silver SUV on Van Zandt County Road 1918 and US 80 in Fruitvale.

Authorities determined the driver of the vehicle was 43-year-old Ellis Jay Johnson.

The sheriff's office says Johnson is a career criminal with a number of offenses including aggravated kidnapping and burglary on his record.

According to the sheriff's office, Johnson led the constable on a short pursuit in the SUV before exiting the vehicle. A constable was able to bring Johnson into custody.

Authorities discovered there were active warrants against Johnson for a weapons-related arrest.