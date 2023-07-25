Shooter inside a Cedar Hill medical building detained by police

CEDAR HILL, Texas — A suspect has been detained after a reported shooting Tuesday afternoon at a Cedar Hill medical building, police say.
Cedar Hill police officers were dispatched at approximately 12:17 p.m. Tuesday to the 900 block of E. Beltline Road "in reference to an active shooter incident inside a medical building," police said.
The shooter has been detained, police said, and the scene is now secure.
Police held a press conference to give more information on the shooting at 3 p.m. You can watch that here:
