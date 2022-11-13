Off-duty CCPD officer shoots man at Sunset Rodeo after reportedly being assaulted by him

Two off-duty officers are on paid administrative leave, as is standard protocol after a shooting. Neither officer nor offender were seriously injured.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man is recovering after allegedly assaulting an off-duty police officer at Sunset Rodeo early Sunday morning, and two CCPD officers are now on paid administrative leave.

The off-duty officers were working on location at a bar on the 5800 block of South Staples when one of them was assaulted by an adult man at around 2 a.m., according to a Corpus Christi Police Department blotter post.

Investigation of the incident so far shows that the officer fired his weapon at the offender during the assault, after which emergency backup was requested by the officers.

The man and the officer were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. CCPD Public Information Officer Gena Peña told 3NEWS on Sunday afternoon that the department can not say whether the officer and man are still in the hospital.

CCPD's Criminal Investigation Division is interviewing witnesses in relation to the incident.

Both off-duty officers will be given administrative leave during the investigation.

The man is expected to be charged with one count of aggravated assault on a peace officer, but police are also not able to release what the weapon was in relation to the charge.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Criminal Investigations Division at (361) 886-2840, and anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at (361) 888-TIPS (8477).

Digital director Ana Tamez contributed to this story.

