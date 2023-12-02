Off-duty HPD officer working extra job stops gunman in downtown Houston, police say

Police said the gunman was arrested after he opened fire on a group of people following an altercation.

HOUSTON — A gunman was arrested after firing at a group of people following an altercation in downtown Houston, according to police.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday on Dallas St. near the Hyatt Regency Houston.

Police said they were called out to assist an off-duty HPD officer who was working an extra job at a restaurant in the area. Investigators later learned there was a disturbance between two groups of people before one of the groups left.

A man from the second group then followed them and opened fire. The gunman ran away before eventually being caught by the off-duty officer.