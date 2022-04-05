Marshall police seeking help from public about a man who was shot in a car

Victim was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant wearing a mask and dark-colored clothing.

MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall Patrol Officers were dispatched on Monday, April 4, at 9:25 p.m. to the 600 block of Holland St. from a “trouble unknown” call of a person knocking on a door at a residence there.

Officers were notified by Marshall Police Emergency Communications that someone had been shot, and that they were being transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall by a private vehicle.

The patrol officers arrived at the hospital and located a car with multiple bullet strikes in the passenger side of the vehicle. Officers made contact with the driver who stated that her passenger had been shot multiple times by an unknown assailant wearing a mask and dark-colored clothing.

The victim, Jerrold Deshane Maze Jr., 20 of Marshall passed away as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

This investigation is ongoing and the Marshall Police Department requests that anyone with information about this incident contact us at 903-935-4575. If you have information but want to remain anonymous you may call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.