Shooting in Marshall has resulted in at least three arrests

Anyone with information regarding this case are encouraged to contact the MPD.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARSHALL, Texas — A shooting in Marshall has resulted in the arrest of one adult and two juveniles.

On Monday, July 17, the Marshall Police Department received a call at 1:20 a.m. to gunshots being heard in the 2000 block of Bledsoe St. Once on the scene, officers discovered that there were shots fired at people who had gathered at a home in that area for a party, according to reports.

Several shell casings were found at the scene, and many vacant homes and vehicles were struck with projectiles. One gunshot victim was questioned at a local hospital, but instructed officers that he was walking to his car when shot. According to documents, none of the subjects could identify who was shooting.

Officers were once again called back out to the same location at 4:30 a.m. in reference to a car crash. Once on location, officers could not find anyone within the vehicle but were able to locate the driver; he was on Bledsoe St. to check on his mother's home after the previous incident but then was shot at by unknown subjects the documents state.

This investigation is still ongoing, but MPD has arrested one adult man and two juveniles in connection to the shootings.

“The Marshall Police Department is utilizing all of our resources in this case. We will continue to do so to bring those responsible to justice and protect our community," said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth.