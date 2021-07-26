Police: Group wielding 'landscaping bricks' chased shooter as fight turned deadly in Fort Worth

The shooter died after being hit repeatedly with "landscaping bricks," police said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people were killed and three others hurt in a fight overnight Monday that led to a crowd chasing a shooter with landscaping bricks, Fort Worth police said.

Police said officers responded around 1 a.m. to the call on the 5600 block of Shiloh Drive.

When they arrived, they pronounced two people dead at the scene, and first responders took three other people to local hospitals for treatment. One person was still critical while the other two were expected to survive their injuries, according to police.

The violence began after an argument broke out during a small backyard gathering, police said. One person had gotten upset and left, but then came back with another person and got into a verbal fight with other people there. The person who was upset then shot someone, police said.

That victim is expected to survive, per officials.

Police said the crowd then started to chase the shooter, who turned and fired at people in the group. In response, police said some people picked up landscaping bricks and began to throw them at the shooter.

As the chase continued, the shooter either fell or was taken down by the group, according to police, at which point they shot at the group, hitting two more victims.

One of those people died, while the other is expected to survive, police said.

The group hit the shooter multiple times with at least one landscaping brick, per police, and they died at the scene.

Detectives are interviewing everyone who was involved, police said, and an investigation is ongoing.