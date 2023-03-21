Student shot at Thomas Jefferson High School in Dallas

One student was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

DALLAS — A student at Dallas ISD's Thomas Jefferson High School was shot on campus a few minutes after dismissal Tuesday.

The shooting happened in a parking lot.

The student was shot in the arm and rushed by paramedics to a local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The incident appeared to have stemmed from a fight between students, police said.

When the shots rang out, students who were still inside the building went into lockdown.

Some who were outside waiting on buses or a ride were rushed back inside.

Student Blake Johnson told WFAA he was told to run to the library.

"I’m like, I can’t leave right now? And they’re like, No, go to the library. Go to the library!" he said.

Once police secured the scene, students were released.

But no suspect had been taken into custody.

Police said they were reviewing surveillance camera footage, but provided no suspect description.

One day earlier, a student in Arlington ISD shot and killed a classmate outside Lamar High School before the school day began.

Johnson said he "wasn't surprised" by what happened on his campus.

"School shootings are at this point average," he said. "You know, sooner or later, it’s gonna get nearby to you."

Thomas Jefferson High School and Walnut Hill International Academy, which is right next to the high school, have canceled classes on Wednesday.

Here’s video of the ambulance leaving Thomas Jefferson High School, taking a student who was shot on campus to a Dallas hospital.



This is the second shooting on a school campus in DFW in two days.



Monday it was Arlington.

Tuesday, Dallas. @WFAA pic.twitter.com/mjFPAPtTYR — Teresa Woodard (@twoodard8) March 21, 2023

One concerned mother who was outside Thomas Jefferson as the scene unfolded said her daughter told her the school was in lockdown and nobody could go inside.

"I'm nervous," the mother said. Her daughter wasn't answering her phone.

Students are leaving the Thomas Jefferson campus from another side of the school from where I am. We are not seeing a crowd of parents rush to campus here, but this poor mother is currently living through what every mom or dad fears most. @WFAA pic.twitter.com/rYMKVpTjsS — Teresa Woodard (@twoodard8) March 21, 2023