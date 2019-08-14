TYLER, Texas — A Smith County man will spend the rest of his life in prison for raping a child over the period of several years.

According to the Smith County District Attorney's Office, Raul Eduardo Lopez-Navidad, 33, began abusing the female victim when she was 10 years old. The abuse continued until she was 16, when she told a family friend about the abuse.

The friend reported it to CPS, and Tyler police detective Judson Moore was assigned to investigate the case.

The Smith County Children's Advocacy Center assisted in the investigation including doing interviews with the victim.

Detective Moore interview Lopez-Navidad and found nude pictures of the girl on his phone.

Lopez-Navidad was indicted in November of 2018 and pleaded not guilty. His trial began Monday. He was found guilty Wednesday.

“We can all learn from the victim in this case," Assistant District Attorney R. Clay Kimbrough said. "Her strength and courage throughout this entire process was truly incredible."

Following his conviction, the jury sentenced Lopez-Navidad to life in prison without parole.