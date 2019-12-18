TYLER, Texas — A Smith County man will spend 60 years in prison after being convicting of strangling his girlfriend in February.

According to the Smith County District Attorney, Joshua Miller, 37, used a tee-shirt to strangle his girlfriend until she blacked out. When she woke up, she ran out of the house, calling 911 while Miller chased her.

Miller was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on family violence charges. He was indicted on an assault against a family member charge in May 2019. He pleaded not guilty.

The district attorney's office says Miller had abused the victim several times during their relationship.

“It’s never an easy thing to face your abuser in court, and the victim did it with courage and grace,” said Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Anderson.

His trial took place on Monday and Tuesday, when he was found guilty.

During the sentencing phase, the prosecutors brought up that Miller has 16 prior convictions, including seven felony convictions. He has three prior assault convictions, one of which was an aggravated assault.

Due to this, he was sentenced to 60 years in prison. He will not be eligible for parole for 30 years.