Smith County constable accused of theft arrested again for violating bond

The second arrest has led to his bond being increased, which is now set at $500,000, compared to the original $10,000.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in November 2021.

A Smith County constable, who was arrested for theft, was arrested again after violating the terms of his original bond.

Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, was arrested after violating the conditions of his original bond, which required he stay within Smith County unless given permission to leave from a supervisor of the court. Traylor-Harris was seen on a YouTube live video for the 2022 Police Academy Graduation for Navarro College.

This video was filmed on May 10 in Corsicana, Texas, and was seen by his supervisor. Traylor-Harris was seen being presented a diploma, in addition to him being in full uniform and in possession of his weapon.

The violation led Judge Jack Skeen Jr., of the 241st District Court, to have Traylor-Harris arrested and charged with the offense of Theft of Property between $750-$2,500 of a Public Servant. The second arrest has led to his bond being increased, which is now set at $500,000, compared to the original $10,000.

Traylor-Harris is currently in Smith County Jail waiting for his bond to be met.

Traylor-Harris is among three individuals, including Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman and former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks, who were arrested in November of 2021 on the charges of abuse of official capacity, official oppression and property theft. They were all later indicted in February.

An arrest affidavit obtained in November details body camera footage of Traylor-Harris, Banks and Holman rummaging through a Tyler residence in late January last year while the occupant, who was receiving an eviction notice, was away.