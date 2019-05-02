SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Smith County man is behind bars after reportedly stealing construction equipment Tuesday morning.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, around 7:40 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a theft in the 19000 block of Highway 69 North in Tyler.

When deputies arrived, they were told a Caterpillar skid steer had been stolen from the location within the last three hours.

Officials searched the area in attempt to locate the equipment.

Shortly thereafter, deputies spotted a man, identified as Nathan Andrew Yacyszyn, 33, about a mile from the location of the theft. The SCSO says he was driving a black pickup pulling a Caterpillar skid steer on a flatbed trailer

Deputies pulled Yacyszyn over to investigate and were quickly able to determine this was, in fact, the skid steer that was stolen from the construction site.

Yacyszyn was taken into custody and turned over to investigators for further questioning.

He was then arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail.

Bond has not been set at this time.