SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery at a gas station on Highway 155 South.

According to the sheriff's office, the robbery happened at Race Runner at 22046 Hwy. 155 South.

The sheriff's office did not say when the robbery happened or what was taken.

According to the SCSO, the subjects left in a silver or gray pickup.

If you have any information on the robbery or the identity of the subject, you are urged to call the Smith County Sheriff's Office at 903-590-2968.