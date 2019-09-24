TYLER, Texas — A Smith County man, who was accused of stealing more than $150,000 in equipment, pleaded guilty Monday to felony theft in the 7th District Court.

Kenneth Cossey Brantley, 51, was arrested on Feb. 27, 2018, on a theft charge of property over $150,000 but less than $300,000. This offense is a second-degree felony.

A presentence investigation was ordered ahead of a sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 21, according to Smith County judicial records.

