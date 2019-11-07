TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man has been sentenced to life in prison for an attack on his parole officer, which led to a standoff.

Larry Hicks, 47, of Tyler, was sentenced to life in prison in the 114th District Court by a Smith County Jury for the offense of Assault on a Public Servant, according to a news release from the Smith County District Attorney’s office.

The victim was Hicks’ parole officer, who on May 21, 2018, went to his Smith County home to check on Hicks’ ankle monitor that the parole officer had installed just three days prior. When the parole officer arrived, he noticed Hicks had cut off the ankle monitor.