Officials: Scam alert in Smith County by a 'Captain Craig Halbrooks'

Officials said an unknown individual identifies as a Smith County Sheriff's Office worker calls victims about missing jury duty and states they need to pay him.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: Video not related to article, aired on Nov. 30, 2022.

Smith County Sheriff's Office warns locals of scammer calling residents trying to scam them out of money.

According to Smith County spokesperson Larry Christian, an unknown individual calling himself Captain Craig Halbrooks of the Smith County Sheriff's Office calls victims about a criminal matter. He then states that they owe money because they missed jury duty, Christian said.

Officials advise if you receive a phone call asking for money or personal information to hang up.

No law enforcement agency will ever call a resident and ask for money, Christian said.