Officials: Scam alert in Smith County by a 'Captain Craig Halbrooks'

Smith County Sheriff's Office warns locals of scammer calling residents trying to scam them out of money.
According to Smith County spokesperson Larry Christian, an unknown individual calling himself Captain Craig Halbrooks of the Smith County Sheriff's Office calls victims about a criminal matter. He then states that they owe money because they missed jury duty, Christian said.
Officials advise if you receive a phone call asking for money or personal information to hang up.
No law enforcement agency will ever call a resident and ask for money, Christian said.
As a reminder, officials say to never give any personal or financial information over the phone. Also, if you receive a suspicious text message asking for certain information to not respond.