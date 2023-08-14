POLICE: Smith County residents beware of jury scam

Officials said a caller claiming to be "Chief Deputy John Garrison" calls locals about a missed grand jury subpoena and offers to resolve this issue with a payment.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office has been notified of jury phone scams involving a caller claiming to be "Chief Deputy John Garrison" in the Smith County area.

According to officials, the caller told the victim he had missed a grand jury subpoena. The victim recognized this as a scam and did not allow the suspect to explain the payment method.

Scammers will demand immediate payment for nonexistent fines and/or warrants for missed jury service, SCSO explained.

SCSO spokesperson Larry Christian spoked with the United States Marshal for the Eastern District of Texas, John Garrison who said his name has been used in several different scams and he learned that one victim lost $60,000 in Bitcoin.

SCSO said no law enforcement agency will call residents on the phone demanding payment for any reason. Residents should also never give anyone personal information such as Social Security numbers, birthdates or driver’s license numbers.

Police says you receive a phone call about this particular scam or any other suspicious calls asking for payment or money, hang up and ignore them.

Any further questions about a suspicious call, call SCSO at (903) 566-6600. Within the City of Tyler, call the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000. Any questions or concerns about the Smith County jury service please contact the District Clerk’s Office at (903) 590-1660.