Smith County officials searching for man who held convenience store at gunpoint before taking money from register

If you have any information on this incident or about the suspect, please contact the SCSO at (903) 566-6600.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person who robbed a convenience store late Monday night.

According to the SCSO, around 11:30 p.m., officials were called to the scene of a store in the 11800 block of Hwy. 64 W. on reports of an armed robbery.

When authorities arrived at the location, they spoke to the clerk who said a man robbed them at gunpoint and took an unknown amount of cash from the register before running away.

The SCSOS says the man was last seen possibly getting in a red SUV that was headed toward Thompson Ln.