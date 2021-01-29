Smith County Sheriff, Tyler Police stop car chase of vehicle with false license plates

TYLER, Texas — A high-speed chase that started around 10:30 a.m. Friday in Smith County ended at S Fannin Ave and E Charnwood St. where the suspect crashed, Lt. Nikki Keegan of the Smith County Sheriff's Office said.

Tyler police assisted in blocking the area to slow the suspect down.



No injuries were reported and the suspect has been taken into custody pending charges of fleeing and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The vehicle the suspect was driving was outfitted with stolen license plates.