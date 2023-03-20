Smith County officials need help identifying burglary suspect

According to officials, the suspect is believed to be connected to several burglary reports in the western areas of Smith County.

FLINT, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in identifying a suspect after several burglary reports in the western areas of Smith County.

According to the SCSO, two photos were obtained through an investigation of a burglary scene on County Road 1131 in the Flint area.

In the photos, the suspect is believed to be a white male driving an older Dodge pickup. The truck is possibly white, with black wheels, no grill, with three dents on the front portion of the hood, officials said.

SCSO said they have found similar cases reported near Chandler, Texas.