Officials say be aware of bond scam in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County Sheriff's Office has been notified by a Tyler citizen of a bond scam involving a caller identifying himself as "Detective Scotch," in the Tyler/Smith County area.

The Tyler citizen told SCSO that the caller identified themselves as "Detective Scotch." The detective informed the victim that a loved one has been arrested and her/she needs to pay their loved one's bond in crypto currency.

The caller then instructs the victim how to get the process done. The victim completed the process and the detective received a undisclosed amount of money.

SCSO said, at no time will anyone that works at the SCSO, or any law enforcement agency, will call a person and request money for any criminal offense, warrant, or bond.

If you receive a phone call like this, simply hang up, and call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or the local law enforcement agency within your jurisdiction.