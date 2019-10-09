One of the iconic Cadillacs at the Cadillac Ranch art installation on Route 66 near Amarillo was set on fire Saturday night, according to a Facebook post from the Cadillac Ranch Facebook page.

"Last night, the oldest of the 10 Cadillacs was set on fire. Though we're heartbroken by this act of vandalism and the layers of history that were so carelessly destroyed, fortunately, the structural integrity of the Cadillac is still sound. When all is said and done, the Cadillac Ranch still stands as a testament to time, beauty, art, and history—despite the callous attempt to erase it. Much like their West Texas home, these Cadillacs are iconic for their strength—through adversity, drought, wind, and fire, they remain standing through the decades.

The authorities are searching for the arsonist(s). If found, we do intend to press charges. If anyone has any information that could lead to the apprehension of the culprit(s), please contact the Potter County Sherrif's Office at (806) 379-2900."

Cadillac Ranch started in 1974 when a group of California artists buried 10 Cadillacs in the ground as a tribute to the evolution of the Cadillac tail fin. Over the years, tourists were encouraged to take parts of the cars with them or spraypaint their own designs onto the cars.

