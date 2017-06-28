East Texas man charged with father's murder in Upshur County

The Upshur County Sheriff's Office received a call of a dead body outside of a house in the 2400 block of Airstrip Road.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is charged with murder after officials found his father's dead body at their house in Upshur County.

The Upshur County Sheriff's Office received a call from a roofing crew who arrived on the scene of a house in the 2400 block of Airstrip Road to find a dead body outside the house.



UCSO identified the body as Timothy Allen Caffey, 66, of Gilmer. The house Timothy Caffey was found dead was confirmed to be his home that he shared with his son Michael Timothy Caffey, 45.

Officials said the investigation revealed Timothy Caffey was the victim of a homicide.

UCSO notified law enforcement in the North East Texas area to notify Upshur County if Michael Caffey was located.

Later in the day, residents in a neighborhood near Liberty City contacted the Gregg County Sheriff's Office about a man wondering the street and walking into residential properties. The man was identified as Michael Caffey and Upshur County was notified.

Michael Caffey had a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest in Gregg County and was taken to the Gregg County Jail, officials said.

Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb and other Upshur County personnel arrived to to speak to Michael Caffey. Investigators were able to locate evidence linking Michael Caffey to the homicide.

Upshur County Investigators received a warrant for murder and Michael Caffey was charged with the murder of Timothy Caffey.