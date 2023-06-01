Police said they found the man dead in the front yard and the woman shot multiples times inside of the home.

The son, who is in his 20s, was taken into custody, police said.

This happened just after 12:30 a.m. at a home on Bingley Drive near Gentryside Drive just north of Westheimer Road.

Houston police said they believe he is responsible for shooting his mother multiple times and shooting and killing her fiance.

Police said when officers arrived at the home they found the mother’s fiance, who is in his 50s dead, in the front yard. Officers kicked down the door and found the mother, who is in her 40s, inside.

She had several gunshot wounds, police said. Her condition has not been released.

The son was still inside the home at the time and was taken into custody.

“Our suspect has had mental problems in the past," HPD Lt. R. Willkins said. "They were thinking he was acting kind of strange today. He somehow got ahold of a pistol.”

Officers said the son is cooperating with investigators.