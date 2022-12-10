Police said the man was put on administrative leave shortly after the allegations of abuse were reported.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — A North Texas man who used to work at a Southlake daycare center has been arrested and charged with two counts of indecency with a child, police said.

The Southlake Police Department said Thaddaeus Andrew Davidson, a 33-year-old from Irving, was arrested on Oct. 11 and booked into the Keller Regional Detention Center.

According to police, the warrants for Davidson's arrest stemmed from reports of possible abuse that happened while he was working at Carpe Diem, a local daycare center. Police said Davidson was put on administrative leave shortly after the allegations were made.

WFAA reached out to Carpe Diem for comment and was given the following statement:

"We were saddened to learn of the alleged incident involving one of our former teachers. We followed protocol when hiring the former teacher, including the completion of both a background and reference check. As soon as we learned of the alleged behavior, we immediately reported it to Child Protective Services and placed the individual on administrative leave. This individual has since been terminated. We cooperated fully with both the CPS and law enforcement investigations. The safety and wellbeing of the children in our care will always be our highest priority."

Police said the investigation is still ongoing. Investigators are asking parents with children who may have been under Davidson's supervision to contact the department's criminal investigation unit at (817)748-8134 if they suspect abuse.

More information on the signs and symptoms of abuse can be found at the Mayo Clinic's website here.