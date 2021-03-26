It took 5 people to subdue unruly passenger on flight diverted to Denver

According to a criminal complaint, it took five people to restrain the passenger. Two flight attendants had minor injuries from the struggle.

DENVER — A man was arrested at Denver International Airport (DIA) earlier this week after he came out of a plane bathroom shirtless and attempted to open a plane door, saying he "wanted to kill everyone" on the aircraft," according to a federal criminal complaint.

The incident happened Wednesday on a Spirit Airlines flight NK 185 from Cleveland to Los Angeles, which was diverted to Denver about 7:30 p.m. due to the disturbance.

According to the complaint, 23-year-old Jahmir Ahmmad Williams exited the bathroom at the back of the plane without a shirt on and then tried to remove the pin and tried to pull the armed lever on an exit door.

Two flight attendants initially tried to pull him away from the door. They were joined by another flight attendant and two passengers, the complaint says. Eventually, the five of them were able to get Williams away from the door and restrained in handcuffs, according to the complaint. He was moved to a seat in the back row of the plane, the complaint says.

Once the plane landed in Denver, the other passengers exited and police and a medic boarded to speak with Williams, the complaint says.

Initially, Williams did not respond to the medic or officers and then "suddenly and violently" hit his head into the wall, according to the complaint.

Due to his "agitation and combativeness," he was given a sedative, the complaint says.

One flight attendant reported that he had bruises and small cuts on his arms from the altercation with Williams, the complaint says. Another said he was "headbutted" two to three times in the face by Williams, according to the complaint. That flight attendant's lip was bleeding and appeared to be swollen, the complaint says.

After being advised of his rights, Williams agreed to speak with investigators. He told them he was sitting in seat 19C on the flight and that he "wanted to kill everyone, including himself, on the aircraft," according to the complaint.

He said he wanted the agents interviewing him to take him to jail, the complaint says, and advised that he "would kill people if he was let out of jail," the complaint says.

Williams was arrested on a federal charge of interference with a flight crew.

